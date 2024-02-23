Five Drown In Migrant Boat Sinking Off Malta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Five migrants drowned on Friday and eight were hospitalised after the boat they were in capsized during a rescue operation by armed forces from Malta off the Mediterranean island
Valletta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Five migrants drowned on Friday and eight were hospitalised after the boat they were in capsized during a rescue operation by armed forces from Malta off the Mediterranean island.
Rescue workers were searching the area for any other possible victims, the army's deputy commander Colonel Edric Zahra told a press conference.
"The boat capsized suddenly while the rescue operation was underway," he said.
The armed forces (AFM) had been alerted earlier Friday to a boat carrying several migrants close to fish farms off Zonqor on Malta's southern coast.
A surveillance plane confirmed the location and a patrol boat was dispatched to the area.
A photograph released by the armed forces showed the patrol boat nearing the migrant vessel, with some on board wearing what look like red life jackets.
"These migrant boats are usually heavily loaded with people. The chances are that when people move about, the boat loses balance," Zahra said, adding that "the migrants ended up in the water."
"Eight are receiving medical care in hospital and unfortunately five were brought ashore dead," he said, adding that the dead were four men and a woman.
Recent Stories
HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala
Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner
Aawaz II network organizes provincial consultation
Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship
DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..
COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen
Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF
Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby
Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS
Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N
More Stories From World
-
Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's cotton yarn exports to China surged by 46.7% in 202356 minutes ago
-
Tunisian imam expelled by France1 hour ago
-
Israeli PM proposes plan for post-war Gaza1 hour ago
-
Biden slaps sanctions on 500 targets involved in Russia 'war machine'2 hours ago
-
Four dead, 14 missing after fire guts Spanish apartment block2 hours ago
-
Russian appeal against Olympic suspension dismissed by sport's highest court3 hours ago
-
Former 'IS bride' loses appeal against removal of UK citizenship4 hours ago
-
Over 15,000 Dengue cases in Sri Lanka so far this year4 hours ago
-
Thailand's exports jump 10 pct, highest in 19 months4 hours ago
-
Lawyers call on ECOWAS to demand release of ousted Niger leader4 hours ago
-
Laos, ASEAN to enhance energy security5 hours ago