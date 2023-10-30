Open Menu

Five Workers Killed In German Building Site Accident: Fire Brigade

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) At least five workers were killed in the northern German city of Hamburg on Monday when a scaffolding collapsed at a building site, a fire brigade spokesman said.

"Several people are buried under the scaffolding and are considered missing," the spokesman said. "Five workers died at the scene of the accident."

Some 70 emergency responders were at the site seeking to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

"It is not immediately clear what caused the scaffolding at the construction site to tip over," the spokesman said.

The accident occurred in HafenCity, a once scruffy port district that has become one of the biggest urban construction projects in Europe.

The daily Bild reported that the scaffolding came down at around 0810 GMT at the Westfield Hamburg-Ueberseequartier, a new business, residential and leisure development that is to include a major new cruise ship terminal.

It said the workers killed were building an elevator shaft, adding that the scaffolding came down on at least eight workers.

The entire construction site was evacuated, including some 700 workers, Bild said.

