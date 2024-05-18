Flash Floods Kill 50 In Western Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Flash flooding has killed at least 50 people in western Afghanistan, provincial police said Saturday, with some reaching safety on higher ground mere minutes before the water hit.
The floods on Friday also destroyed about 2,000 houses, and damaged thousands more homes and businesses, Ghor police spokesman Abdul Rahman Badri said in a statement.
The fresh flooding in the country -- which has experienced above-average rainfall this spring -- comes after flash floods on May 10 in northern Baghlan province washed away hundreds. Survivors there were still searching for missing relatives days after the disaster.
"Fifty residents of Ghor province were killed by the floods on Friday and a number of others are missing," Badri said.
"These terrible floods have also killed thousands of cattle... They have destroyed hundreds of hectares of agricultural land, hundreds of bridges and culverts, and destroyed thousands of trees."
A resident of Firozkoh district in Ghor told AFP he and his family raced to higher ground when they were alerted by the sound of aerial firing and urgent warnings over mosque loudspeakers of oncoming flash floods.
"Within five minutes of our escape, a huge and horrible flash flood came and washed away everything. I watched the flood destroy my house with my own eyes," Zahir Zahid told AFP over the phone.
"Women and children, everyone was crying," he said.
"In our area, around a hundred houses have been washed away by the flood, nothing is left, the flood has taken everything away."
Obaidullah Muradian, the head of the province's disaster management department, said it was an "emergency situation".
The floods hit several districts in the province, including the capital Chaghcharan, where the streets "are full of mud", he said, adding that victims were in need of shelter, food and water.
"The situation is really concerning."
- 'Exceptionally vulnerable' -
The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) and Taliban officials said more than 300 people died as a result of the flood disaster earlier this month, which left homes and roads coated in thick mud.
The destruction of roads and bridges hampered rescue efforts, with United Nations agencies and Taliban authorities warning the death tolls would rise.
Afghanistan, which is "exceptionally vulnerable to flooding", has seen above-average rainfall this spring, Mohammad Assem Mayar, a water resource management expert, said in a recent Afghanistan Analysts Network report.
From mid-April to early May, flash flooding and other floods had left about 100 people dead in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, authorities said.
Farmland has been swamped in a country where 80 percent of the more than 40 million people depend on agriculture to survive.
The rains come after a prolonged drought in Afghanistan, which is one of the least prepared nations to tackle climate change impacts, according to experts.
The country, ravaged by four decades of war, is also one of the world's poorest.
The WFP warned that the recent floods have compounded an already dire humanitarian situation.
Recent Stories
New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution
The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..
Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here
Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..
MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation
Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established
Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack
PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024
KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..
Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage
More Stories From World
-
Slovak PM shooting suspect arrives in court3 minutes ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor3 minutes ago
-
Hapless Crusaders suffer first loss to Brumbies in 15 years23 minutes ago
-
China helps preserve museums, heritage sites in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Zverev equals Becker record to set up Rome final with Jarry2 hours ago
-
'Dad's going up in a rocket!' French businessman set for launch2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan urges removal of curbs on transfer of new technologies to developing countries2 hours ago
-
Dow finishes above 40,000 for first time as rally pauses in Europe2 hours ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify2 hours ago
-
Nearly 10,000 evacuated in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor3 hours ago
-
Golf No. 1 Scheffler fires 66 after arrest on 'chaotic' day at PGA3 hours ago