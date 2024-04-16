Flash floods leave at least 1,000 homeless in northern Tanzania

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAR ES SALAAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) At least 1,000 people have been left homeless due to flash floods caused by ongoing heavy rains in Tanzania's northern region of Arusha, an official said on Monday.

Paul Makonda, regional commissioner of Arusha, said the victims were left homeless after their homes had been submerged or destroyed by flash floods over the past two weeks.

"The regional authorities are counting the loss caused by the floods before they release a final assessment," Makonda said at the end of a one-day inspection tour of the flood-affected areas.

He urged people in the flooded areas to move to higher ground to avoid more disastrous consequences.

Mobhare Matinyi, chief government spokesperson and director of information services, said on Sunday that 58 people had been killed by flash floods in 10 regions of Tanzania's mainland in the past two weeks, including 10 in Arusha Region.

Matinyi cited police reports that 58 people were killed between April 1 and 13.