Flooding, Landslides Kill Three In Vietnam's North
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Hanoi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Flooding and landslides in northern Vietnam have killed three people, state media said Monday, after days of heavy rain that partially submerged thousands of homes.
Images on state media showed water gushing down the steep roads of mountainous Ha Giang province, a popular spot for motorcycle tours, with vehicles overturned and abandoned in the floodwater.
Residents in Ha Giang city stood on rooftops waiting for rescue.
Around 400 foreign tourists were evacuated from the flooded area.
It has been raining heavily and continuously in the province since Saturday. Thousands of homes have been partially submerged and many roads damaged, state media said.
High water on the Lo river had triggered "floods and landslides", according to a statement on the website of the provincial authorities.
Access to three communes bordering China had been cut off due to landslides, the statement said.
Three people died after being swept away in floodwater or buried in landslides, according to state-run Voice of Vietnam. Serious flooding was also reported over the weekend in the northern port city of Hai Phong and Quang Ninh province where UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay is located.
Vietnam is frequently lashed by harsh weather in the rainy season between June and November.
Last year, natural disasters including floods and landslides left 169 people dead or missing in the Southeast Asian nation. Scientists have warned that extreme weather events globally are becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change.
tmh/aph/rma/dhw/
Recent Stories
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
More Stories From World
-
Real Madrid will not take part in Club World Cup: Ancelotti13 minutes ago
-
Makkah Health cluster conducts 6 open heart surgeries, 68 cardiac catheterisations for pilgrims in a ..23 minutes ago
-
Odd couples: when French presidents 'cohabit' with rival PMs33 minutes ago
-
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman33 minutes ago
-
Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens33 minutes ago
-
Saudi border guards directorate facilitates procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1445 AH43 minutes ago
-
Makkah Civil Defense conducts fire drill at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital43 minutes ago
-
Paris mayor slams Macron's election call before Olympics53 minutes ago
-
N. Korea sends more balloons as Kim's sister warns of 'new counteraction'53 minutes ago
-
Pioneering black conductor melds opera with S.African dance music1 hour ago
-
Swiss summit on Ukraine set to thrash out path to peace1 hour ago
-
Snap French elections will not disturb Paris Olympics: Bach2 hours ago