Football: CAF Champions League tables

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) CAF Champions League tables on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Mazembe 5 3 1 1 6 1 10 - qualified

Sundowns 5 3 1 1 6 1 10 - qualified

Nouadhibou 5 1 1 3 2 7 4

Pyramids 5 1 1 3 1 6 4

Group B

ASEC 5 3 2 0 7 1 11 - qualified

Simba 5 1 3 1 3 2 6

Wydad 5 2 0 3 2 4 6

Jwaneng 5 1 1 3 1 6 4

Group C

Petro 5 2 3 0 3 0 9 - qualified

Esperance 5 2 2 1 5 3 8

Hilal 5 1 2 2 4 4 5

Etoile 5 1 1 3 2 7 4

Group D

Ahly 6 3 3 0 6 1 12 - qualified

Y.

Africans 6 2 2 2 9 6 8 - qualified

Belouizdad 6 2 2 2 7 6 8

Medeama 6 1 1 4 3 12 4

Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

