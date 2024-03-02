Football: CAF Champions League Tables
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) CAF Champions League tables on Friday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Mazembe 5 3 1 1 6 1 10 - qualified
Sundowns 5 3 1 1 6 1 10 - qualified
Nouadhibou 5 1 1 3 2 7 4
Pyramids 5 1 1 3 1 6 4
Group B
ASEC 5 3 2 0 7 1 11 - qualified
Simba 5 1 3 1 3 2 6
Wydad 5 2 0 3 2 4 6
Jwaneng 5 1 1 3 1 6 4
Group C
Petro 5 2 3 0 3 0 9 - qualified
Esperance 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
Hilal 5 1 2 2 4 4 5
Etoile 5 1 1 3 2 7 4
Group D
Ahly 6 3 3 0 6 1 12 - qualified
Y.
Africans 6 2 2 2 9 6 8 - qualified
Belouizdad 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
Medeama 6 1 1 4 3 12 4
Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
