Football: English Championship Results

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:

Blackburn 1 Norwich 1

Cardiff 2 Stoke 1

Hull 1 West Brom 1

Ipswich 3 Birmingham 1

Middlesbrough 0 Plymouth 2

QPR 2 Rotherham 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Bristol City 1

Southampton 1 Millwall 2

Sunderland 1 Swansea 2

Watford 1 Huddersfield 2

Played Friday

Coventry 0 Preston 3

Leeds 3 Leicester 1

