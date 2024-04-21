Football: English Championship Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Championship results on Saturday:
Leicester 2 West Brom 1
Watford 0 Hull 0
Sunderland 0 Millwall 1
Rotherham 0 Birmingham 0
Cardiff 2 Southampton 1
Huddersfield 0 Swansea 4
QPR 1 Preston 0
Playing Sunday
Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday (1130GMT)
Playing Monday
Middlesbrough v Leeds (1900GMT)
