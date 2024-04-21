Open Menu

Football: English Championship Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Championship results

English Championship results on Saturday:

Leicester 2 West Brom 1

Watford 0 Hull 0

Sunderland 0 Millwall 1

Rotherham 0 Birmingham 0

Norwich 1 Bristol City 1

Cardiff 2 Southampton 1

Stoke 3 Plymouth 0

Huddersfield 0 Swansea 4

QPR 1 Preston 0

Playing Sunday

Blackburn v Sheffield Wednesday (1130GMT)

Playing Monday

Middlesbrough v Leeds (1900GMT)

