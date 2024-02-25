Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 34 25 3 6 70 29 78

Leeds 34 22 6 6 64 27 72

-----------------------------

Ipswich 34 21 9 4 68 45 72

Southampton 34 20 7 7 65 42 67

West Brom 34 16 8 10 49 32 56

Hull 34 16 7 11 50 43 55

------------------------------

Norwich 34 15 7 12 59 51 52

Preston 34 15 7 12 47 52 52

Coventry 34 13 12 9 51 40 51

Sunderland 34 14 5 15 46 39 47

Watford 34 11 11 12 50 47 44

Bristol City 34 12 8 14 39 39 44

Middlesbrough 33 13 5 15 47 49 44

Cardiff 34 13 5 16 39 48 44

Plymouth 34 10 10 14 53 57 40

Blackburn 34 11 6 17 48 60 39

Swansea 34 10 9 15 43 55 39

Birmingham 33 10 8 15 38 51 38

Huddersfield 34 8 13 13 40 55 37

Millwall 34 9 9 16 33 47 36

QPR 34 9 8 17 32 45 35

-------------------------------

Stoke 34 9 8 17 31 48 35

Sheff Wed 34 9 5 20 28 53 32

Rotherham 34 3 10 21 30 66 19

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

5 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

6 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

8 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

9 hours ago
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

11 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

12 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

12 hours ago

More Stories From World