Football: English Championship Table

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 43 29 4 10 81 39 91

Ipswich 43 26 11 6 85 53 89 ------------------------------------

Leeds 43 26 9 8 76 34 87

Southampton 43 25 9 9 85 56 84

West Brom 44 20 12 12 67 44 72

Norwich 44 21 9 14 77 61 72 ------------------------------------

Hull 43 18 12 13 62 54 66

Coventry 42 17 12 13 66 52 63

Middlesbrough 43 18 9 16 61 56 63

Preston 44 18 9 17 56 61 63

Cardiff 44 19 5 20 50 61 62

Bristol City 44 16 11 17 51 47 59

Sunderland 44 16 8 20 52 51 56

Swansea 44 15 11 18 57 62 56

Watford 44 12 17 15 59 58 53

Millwall 44 14 11 19 43 55 53

Stoke 44 13 11 20 44 60 50

QPR 44 13 11 20 41 57 50

Blackburn 43 13 10 20 57 71 49

Plymouth 44 12 12 20 58 69 48

Birmingham 44 12 10 22 48 64 46 ------------------------------------

Huddersfield 44 9 17 18 47 74 44

Sheff Wed 43 12 8 23 36 67 44

Rotherham 44 4 12 28 32 85 24

