Football: English Championship Table
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 01:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Leicester 43 29 4 10 81 39 91
Ipswich 43 26 11 6 85 53 89 ------------------------------------
Leeds 43 26 9 8 76 34 87
Southampton 43 25 9 9 85 56 84
West Brom 44 20 12 12 67 44 72
Norwich 44 21 9 14 77 61 72 ------------------------------------
Hull 43 18 12 13 62 54 66
Coventry 42 17 12 13 66 52 63
Middlesbrough 43 18 9 16 61 56 63
Preston 44 18 9 17 56 61 63
Cardiff 44 19 5 20 50 61 62
Bristol City 44 16 11 17 51 47 59
Sunderland 44 16 8 20 52 51 56
Swansea 44 15 11 18 57 62 56
Watford 44 12 17 15 59 58 53
Millwall 44 14 11 19 43 55 53
Stoke 44 13 11 20 44 60 50
QPR 44 13 11 20 41 57 50
Blackburn 43 13 10 20 57 71 49
Plymouth 44 12 12 20 58 69 48
Birmingham 44 12 10 22 48 64 46 ------------------------------------
Huddersfield 44 9 17 18 47 74 44
Sheff Wed 43 12 8 23 36 67 44
Rotherham 44 4 12 28 32 85 24
