Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64 25 63

Man City 26 18 5 3 59 26 59

Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 58

Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 59 37 55

------------------------------

Tottenham 26 15 5 6 55 39 50

------------------------------

Man Utd 26 14 2 10 36 36 44

West Ham 27 12 6 9 43 47 42

Newcastle 27 12 4 11 57 45 40

Brighton 27 10 9 8 49 44 39

Wolves 27 11 5 11 40 43 38

Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44 43 36

Fulham 27 10 5 12 39 42 35

Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 35 47 31

Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 32 47 28

Brentford 27 7 5 15 39 50 26

Everton 27 8 7 12 29 37 25

Nottm Forest 27 6 6 15 34 49 24

--------------------------------

Luton 26 5 5 16 37 54 20

Burnley 27 3 4 20 25 60 13

Sheff Utd 26 3 4 19 22 66 13

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Brighton Luton Manchester United Sunday Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

21 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

21 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

21 hours ago
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

21 hours ago
 Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

21 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

21 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

21 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

21 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

21 hours ago

More Stories From World