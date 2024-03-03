Football: English Premier League Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) English Premier League table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 27 19 6 2 64 25 63
Man City 26 18 5 3 59 26 59
Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 58
Aston Villa 27 17 4 6 59 37 55
------------------------------
Tottenham 26 15 5 6 55 39 50
------------------------------
Man Utd 26 14 2 10 36 36 44
West Ham 27 12 6 9 43 47 42
Newcastle 27 12 4 11 57 45 40
Brighton 27 10 9 8 49 44 39
Wolves 27 11 5 11 40 43 38
Chelsea 26 10 6 10 44 43 36
Fulham 27 10 5 12 39 42 35
Bournemouth 26 8 7 11 35 47 31
Crystal Palace 27 7 7 13 32 47 28
Brentford 27 7 5 15 39 50 26
Everton 27 8 7 12 29 37 25
Nottm Forest 27 6 6 15 34 49 24
--------------------------------
Luton 26 5 5 16 37 54 20
Burnley 27 3 4 20 25 60 13
Sheff Utd 26 3 4 19 22 66 13
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted six points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
afp
