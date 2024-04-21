Football: English Premier League Table
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Arsenal 33 23 5 5 77 26 74
Man City 32 22 7 3 76 32 73
Liverpool 32 21 8 3 72 31 71
Aston Villa 33 19 6 8 68 49 63
-----------------------------------------
Tottenham 32 18 6 8 65 49 60
-----------------------------------------
Newcastle 32 15 5 12 69 52 50
Man Utd 32 15 5 12 47 48 50
West Ham 33 13 9 11 52 58 48
Chelsea 31 13 8 10 61 52 47
Brighton 32 11 11 10 52 50 44
Wolves 33 12 7 14 46 53 43
Fulham 33 12 6 15 49 51 42
Bournemouth 32 11 9 12 47 57 42
Brentford 34 9 8 17 52 59 35
Crystal Palace 32 8 9 15 37 54 33
Everton 32 9 8 15 32 48 27*
Nottm Forest 33 7 9 17 42 58 26** ----------------------------------------------
Luton 34 6 7 21 47 75 25
Burnley 34 5 8 21 37 69 23
Sheff Utd 33 3 7 23 31 88 16
Recent Stories
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
Football: Scottish Cup result
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash
More Stories From World
-
Mueller bags brace, Kane hits 33rd goal as Bayern thump Union32 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table32 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update42 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan makes case for infrastructural development to achieve SDGs2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated2 hours ago
-
Pakistan make case for infrastructural development to achieve SDGs2 hours ago
-
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash3 hours ago
-
Vinyl enthusiasts spin into action on UK's Record Store Day3 hours ago
-
UN chief appeals for end to 'dangerous cycle of retaliation' in Mideast4 hours ago
-
Sharjah's Pakistan Social Centre provides relief goods to 500 families6 hours ago