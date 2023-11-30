- Home
Football: French Ligue 1 Result
Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 result on Wednesday:
Montpellier 1 (Savanier 87-pen) Clermont 1 (Gonalons 7)
