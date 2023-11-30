Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Result

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 result

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 result on Wednesday:

Montpellier 1 (Savanier 87-pen) Clermont 1 (Gonalons 7)

Related Topics

Montpellier

Recent Stories

Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

2 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

3 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

3 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

3 hours ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

3 hours ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

3 hours ago
DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

3 hours ago
 Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 20 ..

Donald to remain Europe's Ryder Cup captain for 2025 in New York

3 hours ago
 With auto strike over, GM announces big share buyb ..

With auto strike over, GM announces big share buybacks

3 hours ago
 Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be h ..

Shaheed-e-Islam, Tofan-e-Aqsa Conference will be held on Thursday

4 hours ago
 LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bus ..

LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bushra-Khawar divorce record

4 hours ago
 Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian ..

Last-gasp Kante keeps holders Urawa alive in Asian Champions League

4 hours ago

More Stories From World