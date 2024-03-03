Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Results

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday:

Toulouse 2 (Dallinga 65, Gboho 69) Nice 1 (Moffi 8)

Playing later (times GMT)

Brest v Le Havre, Montpellier v Strasbourg, Nantes v Metz (all 1400), Rennes v Lorient (1605), Lyon v Lens (1945)

Played Saturday

Clermont 1 (Boutobba 53) Marseille 5 (Ndiaye 23, Aubameyang 59, Clauss 67, Henrique 80, Moumbagna 90+2)

Reims 0 Lille 1 (David 56)

Played Friday

Monaco 0 Paris Saint-Germain 0

afp

