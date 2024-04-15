Football: French Ligue 1 Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 results on Sunday
Le Havre 0 Nantes 1 (Bamba 90+2)
Clermont 1 (Cham 45+5-pen) Montpellier 1 (Coulibaly 56)
Lyon 4 (Tolisso 18, Lacazette 70, Tagliafico 79, Maitland-Niles 90+16-pen) Brest 3 (Mounie 60, Del Castillo 64, 67)
Played Saturday
Strasbourg 3 (Gameiro 44-pen, Sylla 50, Sahi 90+2) Reims 1 (Nakamura 7)
Rennes 1 (D.
Doue 20) Toulouse 2 (Casseres 22, Diarra 32)
Played Friday
Metz 2 (Mikautadze 34, 45+3) Lens 1 (Sotoca 13-pen)
