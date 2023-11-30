Open Menu

Football: French Ligue 1 Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) French Ligue 1 table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 13 9 3 1 34 11 30

Nice 13 8 5 0 14 4 29

Monaco 13 7 3 3 27 19 24

-----------------------------

Lille 13 6 5 2 17 11 23

-----------------------------

Reims 13 6 2 5 18 18 20

-----------------------------

Lens 13 5 4 4 16 13 19

-----------------------------

Brest 12 5 3 4 14 14 18

Le Havre 13 3 7 3 12 13 16

Metz 13 4 4 5 15 20 16

Rennes 13 3 6 4 19 17 15

Nantes 13 4 3 6 17 23 15

Marseille 12 3 5 4 13 14 14

Montpellier 13 3 5 5 17 18 13

Strasbourg 12 3 4 5 10 16 13

Toulouse 13 2 6 5 13 17 12

-----------------------------

Lorient 13 2 5 6 17 24 11

-----------------------------

Clermont 13 2 4 7 9 18 10

Lyon 12 1 4 7 9 21 7

Note: Montpellier deducted one point

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2

