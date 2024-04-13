Football: German Bundesliga Result
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga result on Friday:
Augsburg 2 (Tietz 47, Michel 81) Union Berlin 0
Playing Saturday (GMT)
Bayern Munich v Cologne, Mainz v Hoffenheim, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund, Bochum v Heidenheim, RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg (all 1330); Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)
Sunday
Darmstadt v Freiburg (1330), Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen (1530)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
Osaka, Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment45 minutes ago
-
Djokovic into record 77th Masters semi-final at Monte Carlo as Sinner shines1 hour ago
-
US stars duel Hojgaard for Masters lead as Tiger grinds on2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Russia summons French ambassador over minister's 'unacceptable' comments2 hours ago
-
New Irish PM says getting 'much closer' to recognising Palestinian state2 hours ago
-
UK police probe opposition deputy over possible illegality3 hours ago
-
Sudan humanitarian crisis may worsen in coming months: UN3 hours ago
-
Golf: Masters scores3 hours ago
-
Djokovic into record 77th Masters semi-final at Monte Carlo as Sinner shines3 hours ago
-
Olympic women's triple jump champion Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results -- 2nd update4 hours ago