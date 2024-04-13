Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Result

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga result

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga result on Friday:

Augsburg 2 (Tietz 47, Michel 81) Union Berlin 0

Playing Saturday (GMT)

Bayern Munich v Cologne, Mainz v Hoffenheim, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund, Bochum v Heidenheim, RB Leipzig v Wolfsburg (all 1330); Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Sunday

Darmstadt v Freiburg (1330), Bayer Leverkusen v Werder Bremen (1530)

