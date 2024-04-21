Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 29 25 4 0 74 19 79 - champions
Bayern Munich 30 21 3 6 87 37 66
Stuttgart 29 20 3 6 67 34 63
RB Leipzig 30 18 5 7 69 34 59
Borussia Dortmund 29 16 8 5 57 34 56
Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 12 7 46 40 45
Augsburg 30 10 9 11 48 49 39
Hoffenheim 30 11 6 13 53 60 39
Freiburg 29 11 6 12 41 52 39
Heidenheim 30 8 10 12 43 52 34
Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 7 10 13 53 60 31
Werder Bremen 29 8 7 14 36 49 31
Wolfsburg 30 8 7 15 35 50 31
Union Berlin 30 8 5 17 26 50 29
Bochum 30 5 12 13 34 60 27
Mainz 29 5 11 13 30 47 26
Cologne 30 4 10 16 23 53 22
Darmstadt 30 3 8 19 30 72 17
