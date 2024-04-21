Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 29 25 4 0 74 19 79 - champions

Bayern Munich 30 21 3 6 87 37 66

Stuttgart 29 20 3 6 67 34 63

RB Leipzig 30 18 5 7 69 34 59

------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 29 16 8 5 57 34 56

Eintracht Frankfurt 30 11 12 7 46 40 45

------------------------------------------

Augsburg 30 10 9 11 48 49 39

Hoffenheim 30 11 6 13 53 60 39

Freiburg 29 11 6 12 41 52 39

Heidenheim 30 8 10 12 43 52 34

Borussia Moenchengladbach 30 7 10 13 53 60 31

Werder Bremen 29 8 7 14 36 49 31

Wolfsburg 30 8 7 15 35 50 31

Union Berlin 30 8 5 17 26 50 29

Bochum 30 5 12 13 34 60 27

------------------------------------------

Mainz 29 5 11 13 30 47 26

------------------------------------------

Cologne 30 4 10 16 23 53 22

Darmstadt 30 3 8 19 30 72 17

