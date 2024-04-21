Football: Italian Serie A Result
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Sassuolo 0 Lecce 3 (Gendrey 11, Dorgu 15, Piccoli 61)
Playing later (GMT)
Torino v Frosinone (1300), Salernitana v Fiorentina (1600), Monza v Atalanta (1845)
Playing Monday
Roma v Bologna (1630), AC Milan v Inter Milan (1845)
Played Saturday
Empoli 1 (Cerri 4) Napoli 0
Verona 1 (Coppola 90+3) Udinese 0
Played Friday
Cagliari 2 (Gaetano 30-pen, Mina 36-pen) Juventus 2 (Vlahovic 62, Dossena 87-og)
Genoa 0 Lazio 1 (Luis Alberto 67)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 minutes ago
-
Serb-majority North Kosovo towns vote on ethnic Albanian mayors8 minutes ago
-
Left-wing separatist Bildu eyes historic win in Basque vote18 minutes ago
-
Russia claims advances near Chasiv Yar as Ukraine hails new aid28 minutes ago
-
Landslides injure 6 as southern China braces for 'once a century' floods38 minutes ago
-
Kenya's Munyao gets better of Bekele to win London marathon48 minutes ago
-
Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix to increase title grip1 hour ago
-
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir wins women's London marathon1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Bolsonaro to hold Rio rally against 'threat' to free expression1 hour ago
-
Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix results2 hours ago
-
Max Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix to extend title grip2 hours ago
-
Malians struggle to cope after deadly heatwave3 hours ago