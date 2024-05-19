Football: Italian Serie A Result
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Italian Serie A result on Sunday:
Sassuolo 0 Cagliari 2 (Prati 71, Lapadula 90+1-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Monza v Frosinone, Udinese v Empoli (both 1300), Inter Milan v Lazio (1600), Roma v Genoa (1845)
Monday
Salernitana v Verona (1630), Bologna v Juventus (1845)
Played Saturday
Lecce 0 Atalanta 2 (De Ketelaere 48, Scamacca 53)
Torino 3 (Zapata 26, Ilic 40, Rodriguez 46) AC Milan 1 (Bennacer 55-pen)
Friday
Fiorentina 2 (Biraghi 40, Nzola 42) Napoli 2 (Rrahmani 8, Kvaratskhelia 57)
