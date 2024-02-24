Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results

Published February 24, 2024

Football: Italian Serie A results

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Saturday:

Sassuolo 2 (Pinamonti 54-pen, Ferrari 77) Empoli 3 (Luperto 11, Niang 64-pen, Bastoni 90+4)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Salernitana v Monza (1700), Genoa v Udinese (1945)

Sunday

Juventus v Frosinone (1130), Cagliari v Napoli (1400), Lecce v Inter (1700), AC Milan v Atalanta (1945)

Monday

Roma v Torino (1730), Fiorentina v Lazio (1945)

Played Friday

Bologna 2 (Fabbian 27, Freuler 65) Verona 0

More Stories From World