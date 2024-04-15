Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A results - collated

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A results on Sunday:

Inter Milan 2 (Thuram 12, Calhanoglu 74-pen) Cagliari 2 (Shomurodov 64, Viola 83)

Napoli 2 (Politano 16, Osimhen 63) Frosinone 2 (Cheddira 50, 73)

Sassuolo 3 (Pinamonti 4, Lauriente 10, 53) AC Milan 3 (Leao 20, Jovic 59, Okafor 84)

Udinese 1 (Pereyra 23) Roma 1 (Lukaku 64) -- match abandoned after Evan Ndicka collapsed in the 70th minute.

Game to be finished at date yet to be confirmed

Playing Monday (times GMT)

Fiorentina v Genoa (1630), Atalanta v Verona (1845)

Played Saturday

Bologna 0 Monza 0

Lecce 1 (Sansone 89) Empoli 0

Torino 0 Juventus 0

Friday

Lazio 4 (Anderson 7, 35, Vecino 14, Isaksen 87) Salernitana 1 (Tchaouna 16)

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Anderson Sunday Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

17 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From World