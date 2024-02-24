Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 24 20 3 1 59 12 63

Juventus 25 16 6 3 38 17 54

AC Milan 25 16 4 5 49 31 52

Bologna 26 13 9 4 39 23 48

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 24 14 3 7 47 23 45

Roma 25 12 5 8 45 30 41

-----------------------------------

Lazio 25 12 4 9 31 26 40

Fiorentina 25 11 5 9 37 29 38

Napoli 24 10 6 8 33 28 36

Torino 25 9 9 7 23 22 36

Monza 25 8 9 8 25 30 33

Genoa 25 7 9 9 26 31 30

Empoli 26 6 7 13 22 40 25

Lecce 25 5 9 11 24 39 24

Udinese 25 3 14 8 25 38 23

Frosinone 25 6 5 14 32 52 23

Sassuolo 25 5 5 15 31 48 20

-----------------------------------

Hellas Verona 26 4 8 14 23 36 20

Cagliari 25 4 7 14 23 46 19

Salernitana 25 2 7 16 20 51 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

