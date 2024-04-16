Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 32 26 5 1 77 17 83

AC Milan 32 21 6 5 63 37 69

Juventus 32 18 9 5 45 24 63

Bologna 32 16 11 5 45 25 59

-----------------------------------

Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 30 15 5 10 55 34 50

-----------------------------------

Lazio 32 15 4 13 41 35 49

Napoli 32 13 10 9 50 40 49

Torino 32 11 12 9 31 29 45

Fiorentina 31 12 8 11 43 36 44

Monza 32 11 10 11 34 41 43

Genoa 32 9 12 11 35 39 39

Lecce 32 7 11 14 27 48 32

Cagliari 32 7 10 15 34 54 31

Udinese 31 4 16 11 30 47 28

Empoli 32 7 7 18 25 48 28

Verona 31 6 9 16 28 42 27

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 32 6 9 17 40 63 27

Sassuolo 32 6 8 18 39 62 26

Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

8 minutes ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

3 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

5 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

5 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

5 hours ago
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

7 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

8 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

11 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

11 hours ago

More Stories From World