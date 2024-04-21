Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 32 26 5 1 77 17 83
AC Milan 32 21 6 5 63 37 69
Juventus 33 18 10 5 47 26 64
Bologna 32 16 11 5 45 25 59
Roma 31 16 7 8 56 35 55
-----------------------------------
Lazio 33 16 4 13 42 35 52
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 31 15 6 10 57 36 51
-----------------------------------
Napoli 33 13 10 10 50 41 49
Torino 32 11 12 9 31 29 45
Fiorentina 31 12 8 11 43 36 44
Monza 32 11 10 11 34 41 43
Genoa 33 9 12 12 35 40 39
Lecce 33 8 11 14 30 48 35
Cagliari 33 7 11 15 36 56 32
Verona 33 7 10 16 31 44 31
Empoli 33 8 7 18 26 48 31
Udinese 32 4 16 12 30 48 28
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 32 6 9 17 40 63 27
Sassuolo 33 6 8 19 39 65 26
Salernitana 32 2 9 21 26 68 15
Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
