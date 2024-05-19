Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 36 29 5 2 86 19 92 - champions

AC Milan 37 22 8 7 73 46 74

Bologna 36 18 13 5 51 27 67

Juventus 36 18 13 5 49 28 67

Atalanta 36 20 6 10 67 39 66

--------------------------------

Roma 36 17 9 10 63 44 60

--------------------------------

Lazio 36 18 5 13 47 37 59

--------------------------------

Fiorentina 36 15 9 12 55 42 54

Torino 37 13 14 10 36 33 53

Napoli 37 13 13 11 55 48 52

Genoa 36 11 13 12 43 44 46

Monza 36 11 12 13 39 48 45

Lecce 37 8 13 16 32 54 37

Cagliari 37 8 12 17 40 65 36

Verona 36 8 10 18 34 48 34

Udinese 36 5 18 13 35 52 33

Frosinone 36 7 11 18 43 68 32

--------------------------------

Empoli 36 8 8 20 26 52 32

Sassuolo 37 7 8 22 42 74 29

Salernitana 36 2 10 24 28 76 16 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

