Football: Scottish Premiership results

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Scottish Premiership results on Sunday:

Hearts 2 (Grant 43-pen, Shankland 56) Celtic 0

Played Saturday

Hibernian 2 (Maolida 59, Levitt 86) Ross County 0

Rangers 1 (Tavernier 60-pen) Motherwell 2 (Bair 9, Casey 75)

St Johnstone 1 (Clark 87) Livingston 1 (Shinnie 37)

St Mirren 2 (O'Hara 90+6-pen, Olusanya 90+7) Aberdeen 1 (Barron 1)

Dundee 2 (Dennis 11-og, McCowan 63-pen) Kilmarnock 2 (Watkins 35, Deas 90+1)

