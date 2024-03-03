Football: Scottish Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Scottish Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Rangers 29 23 1 5 64 16 70
Celtic 29 21 5 3 68 22 68
Hearts 29 17 4 8 38 28 55
St Mirren 29 12 6 11 34 32 42
Kilmarnock 29 10 11 8 34 31 41
Hibernian 28 8 10 10 36 43 34 ----------------------------------------------
Dundee 28 8 9 11 39 50 33
Motherwell 29 7 11 11 41 46 32
St Johnstone 29 6 10 13 20 38 28
Aberdeen 28 6 9 13 32 47 27 ----------------------------------------------
Ross County 28 5 8 15 24 48 23 ----------------------------------------------
Livingston 29 3 8 18 20 49 17
afp
