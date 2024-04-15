Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Las Palmas 0 Sevilla 2 (En-Nesyri 43, Lukebakio 90+3)
Granada 2 (Uzuni 9-pen, Boye 38) Alaves 0
Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 67) Villarreal 1 (Parejo 90+5-pen)
Playing later (times GMT)
Real Sociedad v Almeria (1900)
Monday
Osasuna v Valencia (1900)
Played Saturday
Atletico Madrid 3 (Griezmann 34-pen, 50, Correa 45+6) Girona 1 (Dovbyk 4)
Rayo Vallecano 0 Getafe 0
Mallorca 0 Real Madrid 1 (Tchouameni 48)
Cadiz 0 Barcelona 1 (Felix 37)
Friday
Real Betis 2 (Miranda 53, Fekir 84) Celta Vigo 1 (Strand Larsen 90+1)
