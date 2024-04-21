Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Celta Vigo 4 (Aspas 37, 76, Swedberg 39, Douvikas 71) Las Palmas 1 (Herzog 11)
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Chavarria 80, Palazon 84) Osasuna 1 (Gomez 29)
Valencia 1 (Pepelu 66-pen) Real Betis 2 (Perez 19, 77)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Girona v Cadiz (1900)
Sunday
Getafe v Real Sociedad (1200), Almeria v Villarreal (1415), Alaves v Atletico Madrid (1630), Real Madrid v Barcelona (1900)
Monday
Sevilla v Real Mallorca (1900)
Played Friday
