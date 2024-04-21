Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Celta Vigo 4 (Aspas 37, 76, Swedberg 39, Douvikas 71) Las Palmas 1 (Herzog 11)

Rayo Vallecano 2 (Chavarria 80, Palazon 84) Osasuna 1 (Gomez 29)

Valencia 1 (Pepelu 66-pen) Real Betis 2 (Perez 19, 77)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Girona v Cadiz (1900)

Sunday

Getafe v Real Sociedad (1200), Almeria v Villarreal (1415), Alaves v Atletico Madrid (1630), Real Madrid v Barcelona (1900)

Monday

Sevilla v Real Mallorca (1900)

Played Friday

Athletic Bilbao 1 (Guruzeta 24) Granada 1 (Williams 6-og)

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

2 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 hours ago
 ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

2 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

2 hours ago
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

2 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

2 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

2 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Cup result

Football: Scottish Cup result

2 hours ago
 Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in ..

Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

2 hours ago

More Stories From World