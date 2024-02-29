Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 26 20 5 1 54 16 65

Girona 26 18 5 3 57 32 59

Barcelona 26 17 6 3 56 34 57

Atletico Madrid 26 16 4 6 52 28 52

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 26 14 7 5 46 26 49

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 26 10 12 4 31 26 42

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 26 10 10 6 35 26 40

Las Palmas 26 10 6 10 26 26 36

Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36

Getafe 26 8 10 8 33 38 34

Osasuna 26 9 6 11 30 37 33

Alaves 26 7 8 11 25 32 29

Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29

Rayo Vallecano 26 5 10 11 22 36 25

Sevilla 26 5 9 12 30 38 24

Real Mallorca 26 4 12 10 23 34 24

Celta Vigo 26 4 9 13 29 39 21

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 26 2 12 12 17 37 18

Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14

Almeria 26 0 9 17 25 54 9

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

afp

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest se ..

The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!

21 minutes ago
 Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

55 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

3 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

4 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

4 hours ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

4 hours ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago

More Stories From World