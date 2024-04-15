Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Spanish La Liga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 31 24 6 1 67 20 78
Barcelona 31 21 7 3 62 34 70
Girona 31 20 5 6 63 39 65
Atletico Madrid 31 19 4 8 59 36 61
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 31 16 9 6 51 29 57
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 30 13 10 7 43 31 49
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 31 11 12 8 38 37 45
Valencia 30 12 8 10 33 32 44
Villarreal 31 10 9 12 49 54 39
Getafe 31 9 12 10 37 43 39
Osasuna 30 11 6 13 36 43 39
Las Palmas 31 10 7 14 29 35 37
Sevilla 31 8 10 13 39 44 34
Alaves 31 8 8 15 26 38 32
Real Mallorca 31 6 13 12 25 36 31
Rayo Vallecano 31 6 13 12 25 38 31
Celta Vigo 31 6 10 15 33 46 28
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 31 4 13 14 21 41 25
Granada 31 3 8 20 32 60 17
Almeria 30 1 10 19 28 60 13
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
