Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 37 29 7 1 87 26 94 -- champions

Barcelona 37 25 7 5 77 43 82

Girona 38 25 6 7 85 46 81

Atletico Madrid 37 23 4 10 68 43 73

Athletic Bilbao 37 18 11 8 60 37 65

Real Sociedad 37 16 12 9 51 37 60

Real Betis 37 14 14 9 48 45 56

Villarreal 38 14 11 13 65 65 53

Valencia 37 13 9 15 38 43 48

Osasuna 38 12 9 17 45 56 45

Alaves 37 12 9 16 35 45 45

Getafe 37 10 13 14 41 52 43

Sevilla 37 10 11 16 47 52 41

Celta Vigo 37 10 10 17 44 55 40

Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 32 46 39

Rayo Vallecano 37 8 14 15 29 47 38

Real Mallorca 37 7 16 14 31 43 37

Cadiz 37 6 15 16 25 49 33 -- relegated

Granada 38 4 9 25 38 79 21 -- relegated

Almeria 37 2 12 23 37 74 18 -- relegated

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in sixth qualifies for the Europa League, along with Copa del Rey winners Athletic Bilbao.

The seventh-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

