Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 37 29 7 1 87 26 94 -- champions
Barcelona 37 25 7 5 77 43 82
Girona 38 25 6 7 85 46 81
Atletico Madrid 37 23 4 10 68 43 73
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 37 18 11 8 60 37 65
Real Sociedad 37 16 12 9 51 37 60
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 37 14 14 9 48 45 56
--------------------------------------
Villarreal 38 14 11 13 65 65 53
Valencia 37 13 9 15 38 43 48
Osasuna 38 12 9 17 45 56 45
Alaves 37 12 9 16 35 45 45
Getafe 37 10 13 14 41 52 43
Sevilla 37 10 11 16 47 52 41
Celta Vigo 37 10 10 17 44 55 40
Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 32 46 39
Rayo Vallecano 37 8 14 15 29 47 38
Real Mallorca 37 7 16 14 31 43 37
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 37 6 15 16 25 49 33 -- relegated
Granada 38 4 9 25 38 79 21 -- relegated
Almeria 37 2 12 23 37 74 18 -- relegated
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in sixth qualifies for the Europa League, along with Copa del Rey winners Athletic Bilbao.
The seventh-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
afp
