Formula 1 fever to hit Monaco this weekend

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Monaco is set to host round eight of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship on Sunday.

The 78-lap race will occur at Monte Carlo's 3.337 km (2.07-mile) Circuit de Monaco (Monte Carlo's street circuit), near the city-state's port.

After a qualifying phase on Saturday, round eight in Monaco will start at 1300 GMT on Sunday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has 161 points and leads the 2024 driver standings.

Charles Leclerc from Ferrari is in the second with 113 points and third-place Sergio Perez collected 107 points.

- Top 5 drivers of this season:

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 161 points

2. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 113

3. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 107

4. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 101

5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 93

- 2024 constructor standings

1. Red Bull: 268

2. Ferrari: 212

3. McLaren: 154

4. Mercedes: 79

5. Aston Martin: 44