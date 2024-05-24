Formula 1 Fever To Hit Monaco This Weekend
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Monaco is set to host round eight of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship on Sunday.
The 78-lap race will occur at Monte Carlo's 3.337 km (2.07-mile) Circuit de Monaco (Monte Carlo's street circuit), near the city-state's port.
After a qualifying phase on Saturday, round eight in Monaco will start at 1300 GMT on Sunday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has 161 points and leads the 2024 driver standings.
Charles Leclerc from Ferrari is in the second with 113 points and third-place Sergio Perez collected 107 points.
- Top 5 drivers of this season:
1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 161 points
2. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 113
3. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 107
4. Lando Norris (Great Britain): 101
5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 93
- 2024 constructor standings
1. Red Bull: 268
2. Ferrari: 212
3. McLaren: 154
4. Mercedes: 79
5. Aston Martin: 44
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From World
-
Four dead in restaurant collapse on Spanish holiday island4 minutes ago
-
EU, US, others alarmed at 'increasing harm to civilians' in Myanmar4 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says has 'stopped' Russia in Kharkiv, now pushing back14 minutes ago
-
Japanese director Takeuchi's documentary on Yangtze hits Chinese theaters33 minutes ago
-
Türkiye captures 36 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea34 minutes ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch43 minutes ago
-
Czech president released from hospital after motorcycle mishap44 minutes ago
-
Rasoulof presents latest film at Cannes44 minutes ago
-
China-Zimbabwe cultural exchange event held to mark Africa Day44 minutes ago
-
Zambia extends planned blackout hours to balance power supply44 minutes ago
-
France 'determined' to progress at G7 on global wealth tax53 minutes ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch54 minutes ago