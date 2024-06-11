Four Americans Stabbed In Northeastern China
Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Four American college instructors working in China were wounded in a stabbing at a public park, their employer said, with Beijing Tuesday describing it as an "isolated" incident.
The four were on an academic exchange and worked as instructors at Iowa's Cornell College, which said they were wounded in a "serious incident".
Beijing on Tuesday confirmed that "four foreign teachers" had been attacked.
"All the wounded were sent to the hospital... and received proper treatment; none of them are in danger of losing their life," spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at the foreign ministry's regular afternoon press conference.
"The police preliminarily judged that the case was isolated. Further investigation is under way."
