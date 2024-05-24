Four Dead In Restaurant Collapse On Spanish Holiday Island
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Palma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Spanish fire crews picked through the wreckage of a beachfront restaurant on the holiday island of Mallorca on Friday, searching for clues after it partially collapsed, killing four people and injuring 16.
Authorities, who declared three days of mourning, gave no immediate indication of the cause but a fire official said the "excessive weight" of a crowd in the building was most likely to blame.
Those killed were two German women, aged 20 and 30, a 44-year-old Senegalese man and a 23-year-old Spanish woman who worked at the venue, a police spokesman said.
The packed two-storey building collapsed late on Thursday afternoon in a busy tourist area of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the Mediterranean island.
The tourist season is already in full swing in the Balearic Islands, which also includes Ibiza and Menorca.
Firefighters were deployed in numbers, ambulances rushed victims to hospital and the street was sealed off by police to allow rescue teams to work, an AFP journalist saw.
Of the 16 people who were injured, eight remain in hospital, all of them Dutch nationals, Palma de Mallorca mayor Antonio Jimenez told reporters after observing a minute of silence for the victims.
"The seriously injured are out of danger," he added.
Recent Stories
Naqvi halts announcement of national squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Shahid Afridi named as ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ambassador
LHC moved against ban on court reporting
PSX hits record high, 100 Index reaches 76,070 points
PM invites Chinese firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector
Interior Minister secures repatriation of 43 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2024
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister
Step afoot to develop industrial sectors in Balochistan: Pirkani
SIFC, an institution taking steps for country's stability: Nasir Shah
Cultural delegation of Qatar visits Taxila Museum
More Stories From World
-
EU, US, others alarmed at 'increasing harm to civilians' in Myanmar8 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says has 'stopped' Russia in Kharkiv, now pushing back18 minutes ago
-
Formula 1 fever to hit Monaco this weekend28 minutes ago
-
Japanese director Takeuchi's documentary on Yangtze hits Chinese theaters37 minutes ago
-
Türkiye captures 36 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea38 minutes ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch47 minutes ago
-
Czech president released from hospital after motorcycle mishap48 minutes ago
-
Rasoulof presents latest film at Cannes48 minutes ago
-
China-Zimbabwe cultural exchange event held to mark Africa Day48 minutes ago
-
Zambia extends planned blackout hours to balance power supply48 minutes ago
-
France 'determined' to progress at G7 on global wealth tax58 minutes ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks come to the crunch58 minutes ago