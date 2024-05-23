Open Menu

Four Dead In Stage Collapse At Mexico Candidate's Rally: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Four dead in stage collapse at Mexico candidate's rally: president

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Four people died and 15 others were injured when a stage collapsed on Wednesday during a campaign rally for Mexican presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On social media platform X, the incumbent president quoted a report from the Nuevo Leon state governor Samuel Garcia, who said "four dead and 15 injured are reported" from the incident.

Maynez said he was not injured in the accident at his rally in the town of San Pedro Garza.

"I am fine and in communication with the authorities" over what happened, he wrote on X, adding that the priority was to take care of the victims.

He did not specify how many people were hurt but said that members of his team had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Videos of the accident broadcast by local media showed a giant screen toppling over during Maynez's rally.

The 38-year-old centrist from the Citizens' Movement party is running for president in the June 2 vote, but lags far behind both frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum and main opposition presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez in polling.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Governor Vote Social Media Fine Died San Pedro Leon June Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

2 hours ago
 ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

11 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

11 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

12 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

12 hours ago
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

12 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Ir ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy

12 hours ago
 Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes ..

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Promotes 12 Junior Engineers to Senior ..

12 hours ago
 PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

PM meets Turkish VP, FM, Emir of Qatar

12 hours ago
 PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemorati ..

PM leaves for Pakistan after attending commemoration ceremony of late Iranian Pr ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World