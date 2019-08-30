UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Prototypes Of Ka-52K Combat Helicopter For Russian Navy Created - Russian Helicopters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 01:18 PM

Four Prototypes of Ka-52K Combat Helicopter for Russian Navy Created - Russian Helicopters

The first four prototypes of Russia's Ka-52K combat helicopter have already been created, ground tests have been completed, and the developer is negotiating with the Defense Ministry a contract for conducting further research and development, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky told Sputnik on Friday at the MAKS-2019 air show

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The first four prototypes of Russia's Ka-52K combat helicopter have already been created, ground tests have been completed, and the developer is negotiating with the Defense Ministry a contract for conducting further research and development, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky told Sputnik on Friday at the MAKS-2019 air show.

"Ground tests of the Ka-52K have been completed, research and development does not currently continue. However, we continue discussing with the Defense Ministry and the Navy creation of the helicopter's naval version. Four prototypes have already been created. We are ready to continue research and development with the Navy's aviation," Boginsky said.

He also said that the Ka-52K helicopters would be equipped with a folding bladed structure so that it could be disposed in hangars that are not very spacious.

Due to aerodynamics, it is necessary to "tie" the helicopters to specific ships, Boginsky added.

"If the Navy's concept envisions using combat helicopters on assault landing ships, we will implement it," Boginsky said.

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Moscow region's Zhukovsky. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, roundtables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia August September Media Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan stands in solidarity with oppressed Kashm ..

28 seconds ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Russia-Belarus Relations ..

30 seconds ago

Thousands of students stage demo to express solida ..

33 seconds ago

Iran's Oil Tanker Adrian Darya Heading Toward Turk ..

38 seconds ago

Assam security tight for Indian 'citizens list' re ..

27 minutes ago

Britain has 'nothing credible' to replace Brexit b ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.