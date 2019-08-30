Four Prototypes of Ka-52K Combat Helicopter for Russian Navy Created - Russian Helicopters

(@imziishan)

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The first four prototypes of Russia's Ka-52K combat helicopter have already been created, ground tests have been completed, and the developer is negotiating with the Defense Ministry a contract for conducting further research and development, Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky told Sputnik on Friday at the MAKS-2019 air show.

"Ground tests of the Ka-52K have been completed, research and development does not currently continue. However, we continue discussing with the Defense Ministry and the Navy creation of the helicopter's naval version. Four prototypes have already been created. We are ready to continue research and development with the Navy's aviation," Boginsky said.

He also said that the Ka-52K helicopters would be equipped with a folding bladed structure so that it could be disposed in hangars that are not very spacious.

Due to aerodynamics, it is necessary to "tie" the helicopters to specific ships, Boginsky added.

"If the Navy's concept envisions using combat helicopters on assault landing ships, we will implement it," Boginsky said.

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon is held from August 27 to September 1 in Moscow region's Zhukovsky. This biennial event is among the world's largest of its kind. Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen gather to attend exhibitions, roundtables and conferences featuring the latest achievements and novelties in the aviation sphere.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.