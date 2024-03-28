France Blocks Fake Ukraine War Recruitment Website
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 11:42 PM
French authorities have uncovered a website for a fake recruitment drive purportedly seeking French volunteers to fight for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, the defence ministry said Thursday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) French authorities have uncovered a website for a fake recruitment drive purportedly seeking French volunteers to fight for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, the defence ministry said Thursday.
The site has now been taken down by French services, a government source, who asked not to be named, told AFP without elaborating.
The site had said that 200,000 French people were invited to "enlist in Ukraine", with immigrants given priority.
A link to the site -- that resembled the French army's genuine recruitment portal -- had been posted on X, formerly Twitter, the French defence ministry said.
"The site is a fake government site," the ministry said, also on X, "and has been reposted by malevolent accounts as part of a disinformation campaign".
The ministry did not say who they thought might be responsible. But a source close to the government told AFP initial evidence pointed to communications operations linked to Russian mercenary group Wagner.
"The accounts used and the technical data behind them, these are the people we know", the source said.
"These people are still there and remain very focused on Ukraine. The subject of the French army is something that annoys them a lot."
Separately, a government official speaking on condition of anonymity said the site bore "the hallmarks of a Russian or pro-Russian effort as part of a disinformation campaign claiming that the French army is preparing to send troops to Ukraine".
- Disinformation accusations -
French President Emmanuel Macron angered the Russian leadership last month by hardening his tone on the conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In recent weeks he has refused to rule out sending ground troops and insisted that Europe has to do all that is necessary for a Russian defeat.
France has already accused Russia of waging a disinformation campaign against it.
The official told AFP that similar recent examples of disinformation posts included pictures of French army convoys wrongly presented as moving towards the Ukrainian border.
The fake website invited potential recruits to contact "unit commander Paul" for information about joining.
The defence ministry and government cyber units are investigating, ministry staff told AFP.
The French government has recently stepped up efforts to denounce and fight what it says are Russian disinformation and destabilisation campaigns aimed at undermining French public support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.
"Russia is asserting itself as the most aggressive player in the information field," Marc-Antoine Brillant, the head of Viginum, an agency mandated to detect digital disinformation campaigns, said in an interview with French daily Le Figaro.
Recent Stories
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country
Implementation of Sindh Agriculture Workers Act-2019 demanded
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time
Khawaja reiterates PM commitment to judiciary
Gov't to form independent inquiry commission on 'IHC judges' letter': Law Minist ..
More Stories From World
-
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms8 minutes ago
-
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor14 minutes ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time4 minutes ago
-
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women4 minutes ago
-
Russia says 'evidence' links Ukraine to Moscow attack6 minutes ago
-
Russian shelling kills three in Ukraine, officials say15 minutes ago
-
'Several' nations to send soldiers to help secure Paris Olympics: France4 minutes ago
-
New Senegal president's home village full of pride, hope & advice3 minutes ago
-
What do scientists hope to learn from total solar eclipse in US?3 minutes ago
-
Russia says has evidence Moscow attackers were linked to Kyiv2 hours ago
-
Pandemic accord talks heading for extra time2 hours ago
-
UK's biggest water supplier plunges into deeper financial crisis1 hour ago