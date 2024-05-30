Open Menu

French Pharmacists Strike Over Pay And Drug Shortages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) French pharmacists began their first walkout in 10 years on Thursday, closing up shop over drug shortages, low regulated prices, pharmacy closures and fears medications could be sold online.

After poster and email campaigns to warn of the closures in recent days, patients found around 90 percent of pharmacies across France closed for the day, with every single one in some regional towns shutting their doors.

Local authorities have requisitioned some locations to ensure a legally required minimum coverage.

Protesters in cities including Toulouse, Nice, Angers and Limoges chanted slogans like "Pharmacies in danger means a threat to health" and "Where's the amoxycillin?" referring to an antibiotic that has suffered repeated shortages.

