French Tech Group Atos Says Chose Onepoint Financial Rescue Offer
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Struggling French tech group Atos, an Olympics partner and key French defence contractor, said on Tuesday it had chosen a financial rescue offer by a consortium led by Onepoint, its main shareholder.
Atos -- which runs supercomputers for France's nuclear deterrent, holds contracts with the French army and is the IT partner for the Paris Olympics -- is sagging under almost five billion Euros ($5.4 billion) of debt.
"Atos' board of Directors has decided to proceed with the financial restructuring proposal submitted by the Onepoint consortium consisting of Onepoint, Butler Industries and Econocom, and a group of some of the company's financial creditors," a company statement said.
The Paris Olympics begin on July 26. Atos has insisted that its financial woes will not disrupt its operations during the Games, for which it will provide real-time results and manage more than 300,000 accreditations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
More Stories From World
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korea soldiers briefly cross border11 minutes ago
-
G7 to meet in luxury Italian oasis favoured by Madonna21 minutes ago
-
Russia reports battlefield gains ahead of Ukraine summit30 minutes ago
-
Tourists get taste of old Japan at hidden 'snack bars'50 minutes ago
-
Fantini trumps Wlodarczyk, Mayer halfway to securing Paris Olympic berth1 hour ago
-
Jury begins deliberations in Hunter Biden gun case1 hour ago
-
Canada faces scourge of rising car thefts2 hours ago
-
Apple partners with OpenAI as it unveils 'Apple Intelligence'2 hours ago
-
Macron urges French to make 'right choice' in election gamble2 hours ago
-
Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off before Euro 20242 hours ago
-
Asian markets mixed ahead of key Fed announcement2 hours ago
-
Tesla turns up charm ahead of investor vote on huge Musk pay plan2 hours ago