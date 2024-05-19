Fresh Floods Kill 66 In Northern Afghanistan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Fresh floods killed 66 people in northern Afghanistan, a provincial official said Sunday, after weeks of flooding that has inundated farms and villages and swept away swathes of communities.
Hundreds of people have died in flash floods this month that have also swamped agricultural lands in a country where 80 percent of the population depends on farming to survive.
The latest heavy floods hit multiple districts of Faryab province on Saturday night and "resulted in human and financial losses," said Asmatullah Muradi, spokesman for the Faryab governor, in a statement.
"Due to the floods 66 people were killed," he said, adding that at least five people were injured and others were still missing.
The flooding damaged more than 1,500 houses, swamped more than 1,000 acres of agricultural land and killed hundreds of livestock, he said.
The floods came a day after provincial police said more than 50 people were killed in flash flooding in the western province of Ghor.
Just over a week ago, more than 300 people were killed by torrents in northern Baghlan province, according to the UN World food Programme (WFP) and Taliban officials.
Taliban officials have warned the tolls would go up in regions impacted by flooding, as destroyed infrastructure hampered aid delivery and efforts to find the missing.
The death toll from the Ghor flooding rose from 50 to 55 on Sunday, according to Abdul Wahid Hamas, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
"More than 3,000 homes were totally destroyed due to the floods" in Ghor, he added.
Videos shared on social media platform X by the WFP showed currents of brown water crashing through walls of homes and churning through streets in Ghor.
- 'Washed away our life' -
Residents in Baghlan, Ghor, Faryab and other affected provinces found themselves without shelter, stripped of their homes and livelihoods.
"We were inside our home when rain started and all of a sudden, a flash flood came, we were trying to get things out but it washed away our home, our life, everything," Ghor resident Jawan Gul told AFP on Saturday.
The flooding also sparked concern for the revered 12th-century Jam minaret, located in a remote part of Ghor, provincial officials said.
Images circulated to media showed brown torrents crashing around the base of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
"The situation of Jam was very concerning," Abdul Hai Zaeem, information and culture director in Ghor, told AFP, adding that mud was still piled high around the brick minaret.
The WFP warned that the recent floods have compounded an already dire humanitarian situation in the impoverished country.
Spring floods are not uncommon in Afghanistan, a country of more than 40 million people, but above-average rainfall this year has sparked devastating flash flooding.
Even before the most recent spate of floods, about 100 people had been killed from mid-April to early May as a result of flooding in 10 of Afghanistan's provinces, authorities said.
The rains come after a prolonged drought in Afghanistan, which is one of the least prepared nations to tackle climate change impacts, according to experts.
qb-sw/ecl/tym
X
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From World
-
Strikes kills 11 in Ukraine region under Russian offensive12 minutes ago
-
Blue Origin flies thrill seekers to space after two year hiatus32 minutes ago
-
S.Africa top court to rule on Zuma election ban Monday32 minutes ago
-
Biden reaches out to Gaza protesters in speech at rights icon's college42 minutes ago
-
Slovak PM's life no longer in danger after shooting1 hour ago
-
Blue Origin flies thrill seekers to space after two year hiatus1 hour ago
-
Intl media tour unveils cultural charm of Zhangzhou Ancient City in Fujian2 hours ago
-
Expansion, anti-terrorism top priorities of this year's SCO meetings: say experts4 hours ago
-
France says will quell New Caledonia riots 'whatever the cost'4 hours ago
-
Salik visits Rehlat Manafea Company, reviews Hajj days' arrangements4 hours ago
-
US forces lose strategic African position in Niger5 hours ago
-
Blue Origin flies thrill seekers to space after two year hiatus5 hours ago