G7 Opposes 'full Scale Military Operation In Rafah'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

G7 opposes 'full scale military operation in Rafah'

Capri, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations said Friday they opposed a "full-scale military operation in Rafah" by Israel as that would have "catastrophic consequences on the civilian population".

Ministers from Italy, the UK, US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada also slammed the "unacceptable number of civilians" killed in Gaza during Israel's military offensive.

Israel has vowed to send troops into Gaza's overcrowded Rafah area in its war against Hamas.

"We reiterate our opposition to a full scale military operation in Rafah that would have catastrophic consequences on the civilian population," the ministers said in a statement.

Israel has faced growing global opposition to the relentless war that has reduced much of Gaza to rubble, while its 2.4 million people have suffered under an Israeli siege.

"We deplore all losses of civilian lives," G7 ministers said at a meeting on Italy's island of Capri.

They said they "note with great concern the unacceptable number of civilians, including thousands of women, children and persons in vulnerable situations who have been killed in Gaza".

