G7 Vows To Bolster Ukraine's Air Defence
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Capri, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) G7 foreign ministers Friday pledged to "bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities" following a meeting on the Italian island of Capri.
In a final statement, they said that they were looking at "all possible avenues and feasible options" to use frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv, ahead of a G7 leaders' summit in June.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined counterparts from Italy, Britain, the United States, Japan, Canada, France and Germany in Capri for talks on the war.
He called for other countries to follow Germany, which at the weekend said it was sending an additional Patriot air defence system to Kyiv.
"We express our resolve in particular to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure," the G7 ministers said in a statement dedicated to Ukraine.
"We will also work with partners towards this end."
Ukraine has said it is running out of weaponry to shoot down Russian missiles and drones as Moscow has ramped up its attacks on infrastructure across the country.
Recent Stories
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
More Stories From World
-
G7 asks 'all parties' to prevent further Middle East escalation6 minutes ago
-
S. Korea govt offers first compromise in effort to end doctors' strike7 minutes ago
-
Remote Indonesia volcano Mount Ruang erupts again17 minutes ago
-
China to play 'constructive role' to ease tensions after reported strike on Iran27 minutes ago
-
Explosions in Iran as US media reports Israeli strikes37 minutes ago
-
Italy urges 'de-escalation' as G7 to discuss reported strike on Iran56 minutes ago
-
Indonesia on alert for more eruptions from remote volcano56 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Alaska Peninsula1 hour ago
-
Foreign-invested firms in China up 20.7 percent in Q1: data1 hour ago
-
China launches digital database of classic graphics1 hour ago
-
Hindu nationalist Modi the favourite as India votes1 hour ago
-
Two detained in Poland for attack on Navalny ally: Lithuania president1 hour ago