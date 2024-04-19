Capri, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) G7 foreign ministers Friday pledged to "bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities" following a meeting on the Italian island of Capri.

In a final statement, they said that they were looking at "all possible avenues and feasible options" to use frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv, ahead of a G7 leaders' summit in June.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined counterparts from Italy, Britain, the United States, Japan, Canada, France and Germany in Capri for talks on the war.

He called for other countries to follow Germany, which at the weekend said it was sending an additional Patriot air defence system to Kyiv.

"We express our resolve in particular to bolster Ukraine's air defence capabilities to save lives and protect critical infrastructure," the G7 ministers said in a statement dedicated to Ukraine.

"We will also work with partners towards this end."

Ukraine has said it is running out of weaponry to shoot down Russian missiles and drones as Moscow has ramped up its attacks on infrastructure across the country.