Georgia President Vetoes Controversial 'foreign Influence' Law
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 10:59 PM
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Saturday put a mostly symbolic veto on the "foreign influence" law that sparked unprecedented protests and warnings from Brussels that the measure would undermine Tbilisi's EU aspirations
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Saturday put a mostly symbolic veto on the "foreign influence" law that sparked unprecedented protests and warnings from Brussels that the measure would undermine Tbilisi's EU aspirations.
Ruling Georgian Dream party lawmakers voted through the legislation this week in defiance of protesters concerned the ex-Soviet republic is shifting away from a pro-Western course back toward Russia.
The move has sparked a wave of protests unprecedented in the recent history of the Black Sea nation.
According to opinion polls, more than 80 percent of the population wants to join the European Union and NATO, and is staunchly anti-Kremlin.
"Today I set a veto... on the law, which is Russian in its essence, and which contradicts our constitution," Zurabishvili said in a televised statement, speaking about the bill that critics describe as resembling Russian legislation used to silence dissent.
Brussels has said the measure is "incompatible" with Georgia's bid for EU membership, which is enshrined in the country's constitution.
European Council chief Charles Michel said on X, formerly Twitter, that the veto offered "a moment for further reflection".
He called on lawmakers to "make good use of this window of opportunity" to keep Georgia on its EU path.
Georgian Dream has enough lawmakers in parliament to override the veto.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has signalled his party's readiness to consider Zurabishvili's proposed amendments to the law, should she lay them out in her veto document.
But the figurehead president -- at loggerheads with the ruling party - has ruled out the prospect of entering "false, artificial, misleading negotiations" with Georgian Dream.
The bill requires NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as bodies "pursuing the interests of a foreign power."
Recent Stories
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
Body of addict man found from roadside
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen
DPM Dar, Muqam to depart for Bishkek amid mob attacks
New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid to restore order
More Stories From World
-
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'54 seconds ago
-
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation56 seconds ago
-
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania4 minutes ago
-
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering3 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker hit by missile off Yemen4 minutes ago
-
New Caledonia 'under siege' as French troops bid to restore order17 minutes ago
-
Flash floods kill 50 in western Afghanistan45 minutes ago
-
Zelensky expects Russian offensive in northeast Ukraine to intensify45 minutes ago
-
Parts of northern Europe clean up after floods45 minutes ago
-
Fierce fighting on streets of Gaza's Rafah45 minutes ago
-
Georgia president says vetoed controversial 'foreign influence' law2 hours ago
-
Threats and bullets: Mexico's candidates risk lives to compete2 hours ago