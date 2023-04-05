Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Calls For Sanctions Against Countries Using Russian Nuclear Fuel

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 11:12 PM

German Economy Minister Calls For Sanctions Against Countries Using Russian Nuclear Fuel

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Wednesday for sanctions against those European countries that receive uranium for their power plants from Russia, contradicting Brussels on the issue of nuclear fuel supplies

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called on Wednesday for sanctions against those European countries that receive uranium for their power plants from Russia, contradicting Brussels on the issue of nuclear fuel supplies.

Last month, a high-ranking EU official said that it is difficult to find an alternative to the fuel and technologies from Russia used at a number of nuclear power plants in the European Union.

Habeck, after a two-day visit with an economic delegation to Kiev, advocated such restrictions "even if this means changes for countries that still equip nuclear power plants with Russian uranium," and he intends to support such sanctions as "it seems reasonable," according to the DPA news agency.

In addition, Habeck argues that there is "clear evidence" about the circumvention of existing sanctions against Moscow via third countries. The minister accused companies involved in such illegal actions of undermining aspirations for a settlement in Ukraine. Therefore, in his opinion, it is necessary to introduce special control mechanisms for dual-use goods.

"Companies will have to prove where the goods are located so that they do not suddenly appear in the Donbas on the Russian territories through secret channels," the minister said, as quoted by the news outlet.

In late March, Habeck stated that Germany is calling on EU countries to introduce control over end-users of dual-use goods, since these high-tech products can enter Russia through bordering countries or former Soviet republics.

In late February, the EU introduced its 10th sanctions package against Russia, however, it did not include any direct restrictions against its nuclear corporation, Rosatom. Earlier that month, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that Budapest would not support any sanctions that would limit its nuclear cooperation with Russia, adding that Rosatom was one of the world's leading nuclear energy companies and sanctions against it could threaten global nuclear security. France and Bulgaria are also reportedly blocking the introduction of restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear giant.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear France German European Union Visit Germany Brussels Budapest Kiev Bulgaria February March From

Recent Stories

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Chur ..

Union of Journalists Says Raiders Invaded UOC Church in Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi R ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Sho ..

Russia, US in 'Hot Phase of War' but Relations Should be Maintained - Lavrov

2 seconds ago
 Police arrest 34 accused, recover gutka,mainpuri,w ..

Police arrest 34 accused, recover gutka,mainpuri,weapon, liquor

9 minutes ago
 PM chairs meeting of coalition partners in Islamab ..

PM chairs meeting of coalition partners in Islamabad

33 minutes ago
 US Private Hiring Slows, Signaling Relief for Fed

US Private Hiring Slows, Signaling Relief for Fed

9 minutes ago
 ‘I’m not cynical,’: Malaika Arora opens up a ..

‘I’m not cynical,’: Malaika Arora opens up about option of second marriage

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.