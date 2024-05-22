Open Menu

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Passes Condolence Resolution On Iranian President's Death

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

GIlGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly passes condolence resolution on the sudden death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and others in a helicopter crash in Iran.

The resolution, moved by Opposition Leader Amjad Advocate, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident, which has mourned the Islamic world and deprived it of a great leader.

The resolution stated that the people of Pakistan stand with the Iranian government and people in this hour of sorrow.

The late Iranian President played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

He always raised his voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine on every forum, the statement read.

It said, "On this occasion of grief, we offer our condolences to the Iranian people, the families of the martyrs, and especially the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei".

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly prayed to Allah to elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience and courage to the bereaved families.

