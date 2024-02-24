Open Menu

Golf: LPGA Thailand Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Golf: LPGA Thailand scores

Pattaya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday at the LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya (par 72):

200 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 67-67-66

203 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 67-67-69

204 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 70-69-65, Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 69-70-65, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-68-69

205 - Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (THA) 68-70-67, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 72-65-68, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 67-70-68, Albane Valenzuela (SWI) 70-65-70, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 66-68-71

206 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 67-72-67, Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-69-68, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (THA) 67-71-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 67-69-70, Jaravee Boonchant (THA) 68-67-71

207 - Lilia Vu (USA) 73-67-67, Erika Hara (JPN) 68-72-67, Grace Kim (AUS) 69-70-68, Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-67-70, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 69-68-70

208 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 68-73-67, Alexa Pano (USA) 71-69-68, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 71-69-68, Lucy Li (USA) 70-70-68, Eila Galitsky (THA) 70-68-70, Leona Maguire (IRE) 70-67-71

209 - Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 74-71-64, Lauren Coughlin (USA) 73-70-66, Maja Stark (SWE) 71-72-66, Celine Boutier (FRA) 72-70-67, Georgia Hall (ENG) 71-69-69, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-71-70, Danielle Kang (USA) 69-68-72

Related Topics

USA Thailand Georgia

Recent Stories

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

57 minutes ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

3 hours ago
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

8 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

17 hours ago

More Stories From World