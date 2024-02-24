Golf: LPGA Thailand Scores
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Pattaya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturday at the LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya (par 72):
200 - Patty Tavatanakit (THA) 67-67-66
203 - Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 67-67-69
204 - Choi Hye-jin (KOR) 70-69-65, Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN) 69-70-65, Kim Hyo-joo (KOR) 67-68-69
205 - Suvichaya Vinijchaitham (THA) 68-70-67, Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) 72-65-68, Brooke Henderson (CAN) 67-70-68, Albane Valenzuela (SWI) 70-65-70, Kim Sei-young (KOR) 66-68-71
206 - Jenny Shin (KOR) 67-72-67, Yuka Saso (JPN) 69-69-68, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap (THA) 67-71-68, Ayaka Furue (JPN) 67-69-70, Jaravee Boonchant (THA) 68-67-71
207 - Lilia Vu (USA) 73-67-67, Erika Hara (JPN) 68-72-67, Grace Kim (AUS) 69-70-68, Chisato Iwai (JPN) 70-67-70, Lin Xiyu (CHN) 69-68-70
208 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN) 68-73-67, Alexa Pano (USA) 71-69-68, Ryu Hae-ran (KOR) 71-69-68, Lucy Li (USA) 70-70-68, Eila Galitsky (THA) 70-68-70, Leona Maguire (IRE) 70-67-71
209 - Chanettee Wannasaen (THA) 74-71-64, Lauren Coughlin (USA) 73-70-66, Maja Stark (SWE) 71-72-66, Celine Boutier (FRA) 72-70-67, Georgia Hall (ENG) 71-69-69, Ko Jin-young (KOR) 68-71-70, Danielle Kang (USA) 69-68-72
