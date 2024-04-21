Open Menu

Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Leading scores after Saturday's third round of the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head (par 72, USA unless noted):

197 - Scottie Scheffler 69-65-63

198 - Sepp Straka (AUT) 66-65-67

199 - Collin Morikawa 65-66-68

200 - Patrick Rodgers 66-66-68, Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 66-66-68, Sahith Theegala 66-67-67

201 - Seamus Power (IRL) 65-70-66, Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68, J.

T. Poston 63-68-70, Tom Hoge 67-64-70

202 - Stephan Jaeger (GER) 67-68-67

203 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 68-68-67, Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-68-68, Xander Schauffele 72-64-67, Brice Garnett 69-68-66, Chris Kirk 69-67-67

204 - Tom Kim (KOR) 69-66-69, Alejandro Tosti (ARG) 69-70-65, Kim Si-woo (KOR) 68-69-67, Wyndham Clark 72-66-66

