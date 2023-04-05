Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Grain Deal Extension Depends On Whether Moscow's Expectations Will Be Met - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Grain Deal Extension Depends on Whether Moscow's Expectations Will Be Met - Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The extension of the grain deal will depend on whether Moscow's expectations concerning the export of its agricultural products will be met, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in March, Russia extended the deal for 60 days out of the possible 120.

"If Russia's expectations are met, I think it will be possible to talk about the extension of the deal," Kalin told the Anadolu agency.

The official explained that the fact that Moscow extended the deal for only half of the possible term is connected to the obstacles that the Russian side has faced when it comes to its products entering global markets. Western countries refuse to provide guarantees for the international shipping, logistics, and insurance of Russian products, which causes all the problems, according to Kalin.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia March Market All

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Auth ..

Al-Azhar lauds global achievements of General Authority of Islamic Affairs

47 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED1 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 hours ago
 ‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks ..

‘It’s your last week,’ Fawad Chaudhary asks Maryam  ‘to pack things’

2 hours ago
 ‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should no ..

‘Whether going to jail for an ideology should not be a matter of pride,’ Mar ..

2 hours ago
 BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

BEEAH Education announces Future Pioneers Awards

2 hours ago
 Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

Shahroz, Sadaf seek spiritual renewal in Umrah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.